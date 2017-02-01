'Alternative Facts' Merch Frenzy From Beer to Masquerade Costumes

EXCLUSIVE

Kellyanne Conway coined the now-famous phrase "alternative facts" ... and there's been a rush to cash in on her snafu.

At least 8 people have filed legal docs seeking ownership of 'AF' merchandise -- from normal stuff like clothing and bumper stickers to masquerade costumes and masks.

It doesn't stop there -- one aspiring entrepreneur hopes to brew up some "Alternative Facts" beer, while another dreams of creating an "Alternative Facts" live news program related to politics ... which might be a little on the nose.

President Trump has said his priority is creating American jobs ... and it looks like his counselor has already fueled the market.