The Obamas On Permanent Vacation

Day 12 of the Obama vacation ... and you've NEVER seen Barack and Michelle Obama so relaxed.

Thong sandals? Check. Shades? Check. Panama hat and snapback cap? Check and check.

They're getting so comfortable touring their pal Sir Richard Branson's many Virgin Islands ... they might never come back. Honestly ... would you?

Sasha and Malia will be fine.