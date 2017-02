Beyonce Mad Preggo Props from NFL Star

EXCLUSIVE

The Beyonce baby news has penetrated the NFL ... with NY Giants stud safety Landon Collins saying he's PUMPED for Bey and her two peas in the pod.

Collins -- who just had a MONSTER season with the Giants -- says he's been a huge Beyonce fan forever and he's stoked she and Jay Z are expanding their family.

And yeah, Collins says pregnant Beyonce is still FIRE.