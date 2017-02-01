Skip Bayless Tappin' Lil Wayne In Le'Veon Bell Diss Track War

EXCLUSIVE

Skip Bayless ain't takin' Le'Veon Bell's diss track lyin' down -- telling TMZ Sports he's reaching out to his pal, Lil Wayne, to fight back against the Steelers RB.

Okay, full disclosure ... it was our photog's idea since Wayne made the signature track for Skip's show, "Undisputed," on FS1 -- but Skip was all about it and says he's gonna hit Weezy up, ASAP!

Bayless admits Bell's track -- "Shrimp Bayless" -- is fire (he actually enjoyed the clever lyrics) but says Le'Veon never addressed his main beef with the NFL star ... that he's NO Ezekiel Elliott!

He even issues a rap challenge to Le'Veon.

Your move, Juice.