EXCLUSIVE
The "Cash Me Ousside" girl has changed a lot since you saw her on Dr. Phil -- not because she's rich, but because she's no longer jacking cars for fun.
13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, the Internet's favorite meme, was on "TMZ Live" Friday and told us her relationship with her mom -- which landed her on 'Phil' in the first place -- is much better now. Along with several other things in her life.
She still has issues with kids in her neighborhood, and she's making a big change to deal with that situation. Don't worry, it doesn't involve dragging anyone ousside.
That being said ... we don't recommend you test her.