'Cash Me Ousside' Girl I Don't Wanna Sell Drugs, Steal Cars ... Howbow Dah!

EXCLUSIVE

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl has changed a lot since you saw her on Dr. Phil -- not because she's rich, but because she's no longer jacking cars for fun.

13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, the Internet's favorite meme, was on "TMZ Live" Friday and told us her relationship with her mom -- which landed her on 'Phil' in the first place -- is much better now. Along with several other things in her life.

She still has issues with kids in her neighborhood, and she's making a big change to deal with that situation. Don't worry, it doesn't involve dragging anyone ousside.

That being said ... we don't recommend you test her.