David Foster Mark My Words ... Justin Bieber's a Lock at Grammys!

EXCLUSIVE

David Foster's betting the house Justin Bieber will win BIG at the Grammys.

The 16 time Grammy winner, who was leaving Craig's in WeHo Thursday night, was unaware Justin and other stars would be no-shows at the Grammys. David explains why the Biebs MUST show.

David -- a Canadian legend who's produced for Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston and Rod Stewart -- also tells us what time it is with him and Christie Brinkley.