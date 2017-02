Omarosa In Hospital ... Central Casting

EXCLUSIVE

Omarosa, the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, has gone to the hospital for a bum leg.

Omarosa was injured last month ... her leg was placed in a walking boot.

We're told she went from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in a government vehicle.

It's unclear if she actually broke a bone.