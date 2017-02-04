49ers' Carlos Hyde Pumped for New Coach ... Not for Lady Gaga (VIDEO)

49ers' Carlos Hyde Pumped for New Coach ... Not for Lady Gaga

49ers stud running back Carlos Hyde is pretty fired up for his new incoming coach Kyle Shanahan -- telling TMZ Sports, "I'm ready to win."

Of course, Shanahan is currently the offensive coordinator for the ATL Falcons -- but after the Super Bowl, he'll become the head coach out in San Francisco.

"I got faith in my man," Hyde said about K.S.

We also asked about his QB Colin Kaepernick reportedly opting out of his contract to be a free agent -- it's clear Hyde still supports the guy.

As for Lady Gaga ... let's just say Hyde probably has other Super Bowl halftime plans.