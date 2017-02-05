Gisele SPACED OUT Hours Before Kickoff

What do you do when your pre-Super Bowl anxiety hits out-of-this-world levels??

You take your fam to the Houston Space Center!

That's what Gisele did early Sunday morning -- taking her daughter Vivian for a quick trip to the home of the largest moon rock collection on the planet ... while her hubby Tom Brady preps for the Falcons.

The supermodel explored replicas of the Apollo Lunar Module, Apollo 17 Command Module and more. Looks like she had a great time.

As we know from previous Super Bowls, Gisele gets pretty intense when watching the games -- so, we're guessing the trip was an attempt to keep her mind distracted.

Then again, Tom's already been through the Super Bowl thing 6 times before ... so, maybe they're looking to buy a space shuttle??