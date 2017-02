Super Bowl Pre-Game Parties Draw a Slew of Stars

Houston was rockin' Saturday night with tons of stars at the best Super Bowl parties in town.

Check out the stars ... Olivia Culpo, Tom Hardy, Tim Tebow, Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston, Big Sean, Ruby Rose, Taylor Swift, Jon Legend, Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Anthony Anderson, Bow Wow, Fergi, Joe Jonas, Travis Scott and Ludacris.

The Super Bowl Saturday parties were hosted by DIRECTV NOW, Maxim and Rolling Stone.