Tom Brady Emotional Super Bowl Celebration with Sick Mom

2/5/2017 8:06 PM PST
Breaking News

The crowd booed the living hell out of Roger Goodell ... but Tom Brady didn't care -- he was too busy celebrating the Super Bowl win with his mom ... the woman he dedicated the game to.

Tom's had previously revealed that Galynn Brady has been battling an undisclosed illness and hadn't attended a Patriots game all season. 

But when it came time for Goodell to present Robert Kraft with the Lombardi Trophy -- Tom was down on the field with his family, hugging Gisele and their kids and sharing a moment with mom. 

Congrats. 

