Lady Gaga Super Bowl Crib in Houston was a Gem

EXCLUSIVE

Lady Gaga's crash pad in Houston for Super Bowl week is big enough for true Patriots ... as in the entire team!

Gaga's staying in a $10,000 a night palace ... nearly 10,000 square feet, with a Renaissance-style stone spiral staircase for grand entrances, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-inspired pool, and (beware of Bieber) Venetian plaster.

The house is valued at $20,000,000.

With 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms on a solid acre of land, she has room to roam.

Best of all ... it's free, courtesy of Airbnb.

So, which is cooler ... Gaga's, or the $50 million estate Beyonce crashed at during the last Super Bowl in San Fran?