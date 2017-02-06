Texas Lt. Gov. Taps Texas Rangers for Tom Brady Jersey Hunt

Breaking News

One of the most powerful men in Texas is calling in the big guns to bring back Tom Brady's allegedly stolen Super Bowl jersey ... with the Lt. Gov. of Texas reaching out to the TEXAS RANGERS!

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick -- the 2nd highest ranking politician in Texas -- just issued a statement vowing to use every resource he can to recover the jersey.

"In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectible ever,'" Patrick said.

"It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department in this case."

He added, "I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

Giddyup!!!