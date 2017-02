Tom Brady & Gisele Return to Boston ... MVPs Don't Fly Commercial

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady returned to Boston looking every bit the conquering hero -- Super Bowl wins and private jets never get old for this guy.

Mr. 4-time SB MVP flew back with Gisele and their kids on the Under Armour private jet. Check out the gallery ... TB was a class act, handing off a tip for the staff.

The rest of the Patriots also got back to Boston Monday, but they flew a chartered Delta flight.

It's good to be MVP. Not to mention married to Gisele.