Tom Brady to Robert Kraft: 'Somebody Stole My Game Jersey' (VIDEO)

Tom Brady to Robert Kraft: 'Somebody Stole My Game Jersey' (Update: Found!)

Breaking News

After stealing the Super Bowl from the Falcons, Tom Brady told Pats owner Bob Kraft HE was hit by a thief -- accusing someone of STRAIGHT JACKING his game jersey!!

Kraft was in the locker room handing out victory cigars to the players, when Brady voiced his issue to the boss.

Kraft didn't seem to care too much ... saying, "Well, you better look online!" Brady smiled.

BUT GOOD NEWS, THE JERSEY HAS BEEN FOUND!

Tom Leyden of FOX25 says a Patriots equipment manager took the jersey and put it in a safe place for Tom -- it wasn't stolen!

Still, probably shoulda told the guy first.