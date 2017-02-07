Terrell Owens Throws Down Nasty Dunk At Charity Game (VIDEO)

Terrell Owens Hall Of Fame Hops Throws Down Hammer In Celeb Game

EXCLUSIVE

It's clear T.O. isn't letting his Hall of Fame snub keep him down ... getting way, way, way up to snatch an alley-oop out of midair in a charity basketball game, and TMZ Sports has the jam on video.

Terrell Owens balled in the Gridiron Celebrity Hoops game in Texas over the Super Bowl weekend, and while guys like Daniel Gibson, Steve Francis and Trinidad James were there, Owens had the highlight.

Obviously, there's a firestorm of controversy surrounding T.O. right now, but it's good to see that at 43 he can still remind the entire world he's one of the greatest athletes ever.

NOW, PUT HIM IN THE DAMN HALL OF FAME.