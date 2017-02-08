Charles Oakley Gets Physical in MSG Stands ... Hauled Out by Security Force, Arrested

Breaking News

Charles Oakley got into an ugly altercation in the stands during the first quarter of Wednesday night's Knicks game, and struck 2 security staffers ... one of them in the face, apparently.

The Knicks legend was hauled out and eventually arrested by NYPD ... according to the Knicks. It's unclear what started the melee, but the team says Oak "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner."

Cops say Oakley's still in custody, but they don't have charges yet.

Story developing ...