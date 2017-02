NFL's Chris Johnson MOMMA, I LOVE YA Here's a Range Rover!

AZ Cardinals running back Chris Johnson is definitely up for the Son of the Week honors -- CJ2K just surprised his mom with his BRAND NEW RANGE ROVER ... and the video is great!

Why the new car? Why not? He's rich and she wanted a new whip. It's that simple.

Johnson's mom couldn't have been happier -- she actually starts busting out a DJ Khaled "I Got The Keys" dance.