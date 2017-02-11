'Cash me Ousside' Girl Cops Responded to Home 51 Times In a Single Year

EXCLUSIVE

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl and her mom had cops at their doorstep 51 times in the last 12 months.

The numbers are shocking -- February 19, 2016 to February 8, 2017 ...

-- DOMESTIC INCIDENTS: Cops called 10 times

-- RUNAWAY, MISSING JUVENILE: Cops called 7 times

-- VERBAL THREATS: Cops called 7 times

There's a call for lewd and lascivious conduct, a call over "fraud," a call for a stolen vehicle, 3 disturbance calls, a call for theft, and a call involving an animal.

In one 10-day stretch there were 15 police calls to the house.

The fam is keeping Florida cops in business.