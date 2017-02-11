WWE's Chavo Guerrero Sr. Dead At 68

Breaking News

WWE wrestler Chavo Guerrero Sr. has died after a battle with liver cancer.

Guerrero's son, Chavo Jr. -- who also wrestled -- announced his father's death Saturday, saying, "Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in." Junior says Chavo was diagnosed with liver cancer last month.

Chavo Sr. was a staple in the legendary Guerrero wrestling family and the brother of WWE wrestler Eddie Guerrero, who died in 2005 of heart failure.

Guerrero Sr. was 68.

RIP