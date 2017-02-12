'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' If You Fight ... You'll Be Fined!!!

EXCLUSIVE

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is laying down new ground rules for its upcoming season -- cast members who brawl will pay the price ... from their paychecks.

The show's added a no-fighting clause to its contracts, so when the Hollywood ladies and gents sign their paperwork they're agreeing not to throw down ... according to docs obtained by TMZ.

We're told producers are sick of all the fighting -- which result in production delays -- and less severe penalties haven't done the trick.

According to the docs ... there's no set fine amount for fighting -- it's at the discretion of producers and based on the severity of the fight. Suspension and termination are also on the table.