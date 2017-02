Tom Cruise Mother Dead at 80

Breaking News

Tom Cruise's mother, Mary Lee South -- who in recent years had battled health issues -- died in her sleep.

The former special education teacher was the driving force behind Tom's pursuit of acting. He frequently credited her for inspiring him.

She died last week and a service was already held ... which Tom and his 3 sisters attended.

We last saw her back in 2013 when we tried getting her to spill some Christmas secrets.

People first reported the death.

Mary Lee was 80.