Tony Gonzalez Says White House Boycotts Are 'Silly'

2/13/2017 6:07 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount and the rest of the Patriots boycotting their White House visit over Donald Trump are making a silly mistake ... so says Tony Gonzalez

With at least 6 members of the Super Bowl squad saying they refuse to meet President Trump -- we asked the future Hall of Famer what he would do in the same situation. 

"If they don't wanna go, that's their right," Tony said ... "For me, I think that's silly."

"If you've got a problem, go there and meet him! Say something! That's your opportunity to get your voice out there, to get heard."

"Tell him what's on your mind," he added ... "Maybe he'll listen."

