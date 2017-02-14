Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Says He Wouldn't Have Boycotted Trump White House (VIDEO)

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo I Wouldn't Have Boycotted Trump White House

EXCLUSIVE

Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo says he's an athlete -- not a politician -- and would NOT have boycotted a visit to Donald Trump's White House.

The World Series champ was at LAX wrapping up a quick L.A. vacation when we asked how he felt about the Patriots players refusing to take their championship visit to 1600 Pennsylvania.

"To each their own, right?" Rizzo said ... adding, "I think anyone who gets to go to the White House is lucky."

Rizzo concluded by telling us it wouldn't have mattered which prez he visited and then pointed to his shirt, which read, "Team USA."

FYI, Rizzo and his Cubs made their trip to the White House back in January -- the last team to visit while Barack Obama was still in power.