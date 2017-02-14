TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Charles Oakley UNBANNED By Knicks ... Welcome Back to MSG

Charles Oakley UNBANNED By Knicks ... Welcome Back to MSG

2/14/2017 9:09 AM PST
Breaking News

0214_charles_oakley_james_dolan_tmz_getty-2THE BAN IS OVER!! 

Charles Oakley is NO LONGER persona non grata at Madison Square Garden following a peace summit with Knicks owner, James Dolan, on Monday. 

Oakley was blacklisted from the arena after he was arrested last Wednesday for getting physical with security. 

A PR war ensued and things seemed to be spiraling out of control until Oakley agreed to meet with Dolan in a session moderated by Michael Jordan

Things seemed to go well because Oakley is welcome back. We're guessing the two sides aren't exactly planning on getting a beer together any time soon, but it's a start. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web