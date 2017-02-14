Charles Oakley UNBANNED By Knicks ... Welcome Back to MSG

Breaking News

THE BAN IS OVER!!

Charles Oakley is NO LONGER persona non grata at Madison Square Garden following a peace summit with Knicks owner, James Dolan, on Monday.

Oakley was blacklisted from the arena after he was arrested last Wednesday for getting physical with security.

A PR war ensued and things seemed to be spiraling out of control until Oakley agreed to meet with Dolan in a session moderated by Michael Jordan.

Things seemed to go well because Oakley is welcome back. We're guessing the two sides aren't exactly planning on getting a beer together any time soon, but it's a start.