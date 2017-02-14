Danny Amendola Gets FIERCE at NYC Fashion Show (PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO)

Danny Amendola Too Sexy For the Offseason ... In NYC Fashion Show

Forget fishing, Danny Amendola is spending his offseason smizing ... strutting the catwalk at a NYC fashion event in front of some HUGE celebrities.

The Patriots star sashayed down the runway for the Philipp Plein show at the New York public library Monday night ... and from the look of these photos he had his fierce face down Pat (get it?).

Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton (remember her?) and Danny's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, were all in attendance, making this a pretty big moment for the wideout.

BTW, no Falcons were spotted at the event ... because no Falcons want to be seen in public, (it was 28-3, c'mon).