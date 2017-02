Ashton Kutcher Blows Sen. McCain a Kiss New Bromance Alert

Obama and Biden are gone, but Senator John McCain and Ashton Kutcher are ready to fill the D.C. bromance void after sharing an air kiss during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Ashton was on the Hill testifying about human trafficking and modern-day slavery ... serious stuff. But McCain seized the opportunity for a little levity by making a playful jab about Kutcher's looks.

Ashton's comeback was spot-on.