Darrelle Revis To Be Charged with 'Robbery, Threats, Assault' ... Officials Say

Breaking News

Darrelle Revis is about to be hit with some VERY serious criminal charges including robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Pittsburgh officials say police viewed cell phone video which they believe connects the NFL star to the violent assault of two men on the streets of Pittsburgh on Feb. 12.

Officials say the incident went down around 2:43 AM when two men -- a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old -- got into it with Revis after one of the men recorded video of him on his cell phone.

Revis allegedly snatched the phone and threw it in the street -- a verbal argument ensued which concluded with both alleged victims getting knocked out.

Officers responded to the scene and viewed the cell phone video. Cops were able to positively identify Revis.

We're told officials are in the process of formally filing the criminal charges against Revis.

For his part, Revis denies any wrongdoing and claims he's the REAL victim.