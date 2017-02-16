Darrelle Revis In Violent Altercation in Pittsburgh ... Cops Involved

Breaking News

NY Jets star Darrelle Revis was involved in a violent altercation in Pittsburgh over the weekend -- but there seems to be a big dispute over what really went down.

An attorney for the NFL star told KDKA in Pittsburgh that he was assaulted by 5 men in the South Side area. The lawyer said Revis was injured and sought medical attention.

But here's where things get weird ... WTAE in Pittsburgh says Revis is the one under investigation for the incident -- with sources claiming he and his group were the aggressors and men in the other group suffered serious injuries.

We've got calls out to everyone. Story developing ...