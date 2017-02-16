Drake Gets Fan's Odell Beckham Jr. Jersey Signed (VIDEO)

Drake Ambassador Of Pen Gets Odell Beckham To Sign Jersey For Stoked Fan

EXCLUSIVE

Drake's pen might've killed Meek Mill, but it gave one fan life in London Wednesday night ... 'cause Drizzy went out of his way to get the guy's Odell Beckham Jr. jersey signed mid-concert ... by Odell himself.

It went down at The O2 arena last night when Drake -- while walking through the crowd -- noticed a fan with an Odell jersey getting hype in the audience.

Drake then called out to Odell -- who's been at multiple Drake shows while chilling overseas -- and brought the piece over to him for Beckham to sign ... as the fan freaked the hell out.

The OVO boss then brought the jersey back over to the guy and dropped it off ... and created what's probably the dopest moment in that human's existence.

And for good measure ... Drake signed it too ... those Canadians sure are sweet (and they can rap).