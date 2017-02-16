Vince Young DWI Video Frustrated, Uncooperative 'Are We Going to Jail or Not?'

EXCLUSIVE

Vince Young straight threw in the towel during his '16 drunk driving arrest -- refusing to complete field sobriety tests after getting frustrated with the cop ... and ultimately saying, "Are we going to jail or not?"

TMZ Sports obtained the arrest video from January 24th, 2016 which shows Young being pulled over in Austin, Texas, after the officer says he was driving erratically in his white truck.

Young starts off being nice and cooperative ... but gets increasingly frustrated with the DWI investigation process.

He refuses to get out of his car until the officer orders him out.

He gets sick of the eye test and tells the officer he won't comply.

At one point he says, "What's the problem? Are we going to jail or not?"

The officer finally gets fed up when Young refuses a breath test and arrests the ex-NFL star.

Officials later determined Young's blood alcohol content was THREE TIMES the legal limit. He cut a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 months probation.