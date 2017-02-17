Chargers' King Dunlap -- Arrested For Allegedly Violating Protective Order

Chargers' King Dunlap Arrested Allegedly Violated Protective Order

Breaking News

Chargers lineman King Dunlap was arrested in Nashville after allegedly violating a court order demanding he have no contact with his GF.

Nashville police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 9PM last night. When they arrived, cops says Dunlap was inside of his girlfriends house ... a no-no 'cause of a protective order that says King CANNOT have contact with his girlfriend.

King -- who's been in the NFL since 2008 -- was taken into custody ... before posting $1,000 bail and being released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 7th.

Story developing ...