Darrelle Revis Turns Himself In

Breaking News

NY Jets star Darrelle Revis just surrendered to Pittsburgh police ... and is under arrest following a violent altercation early Sunday morning.

Revis -- with his mother and another family member -- arrived at the municipal courthouse moments ago. He did not speak to reporters.

D.R. faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, and one count of conspiracy ... all felonies.

Cops say Revis physically assaulted two men on the street ... while Revis' attorney claims the star player felt threatened and simply defended himself.

As of now, bond has not been set.

Story developing ...