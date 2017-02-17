TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Darrelle Revis Surrenders To Police

Darrelle Revis Turns Himself In

2/17/2017 4:32 PM PST
Breaking News

0217-darrelle-revis-charged-wpxi-2NY Jets star Darrelle Revis just surrendered to Pittsburgh police ... and is under arrest following a violent altercation early Sunday morning.

Revis -- with his mother and another family member -- arrived at the municipal courthouse moments ago. He did not speak to reporters.

D.R. faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, and one count of conspiracy ... all felonies.

Cops say Revis physically assaulted two men on the street ... while Revis' attorney claims the star player felt threatened and simply defended himself.

As of now, bond has not been set.

Story developing ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web