'SNL's' Hillary Clinton Does Her Homework With Real Deal HRC

Expect a Hillary Clinton sighting on 'SNL' this week, or at least Kate McKinnon as Hillary, after they did dinner together in NYC.

'SNL' superstar McKinnon was spotted doing dinner Wednesday night at Orso ... no doubt having some laughs about the current political environment.

As bad as the election turned out for the real Hillary -- it's been ratings gold for Kate and her castmates.

Who picked up the tab? It better be Lorne Michaels or NBC.