Yoenis Cespedes New Year, New Whip Drops $50k For Benz Makeover

EXCLUSIVE

Yoenis Cespedes is ready to show out at Spring Training even harder than last year ... with a new fleet of sick, custom cars.

Cespedes totally killed the whip game last year ... showing up almost everyday with an insane, personalized vehicle. This year's mission? Top last year.

The Auto Firm's Alex Vega gave TMZ Sports ﻿a first look at the car Cespedes is planning to roll up to Spring Training in -- while literally rebuilding the $110,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 Coupe -- with $50k worth of additions -- including custom wheels, a fresh paint job, and new hand-stitched interior.

BTW ... Yoenis signed a $110 MILLION contract this winter ... so yeah, he can afford it.

Stay tuned.