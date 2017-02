Andi Dorfman I'm Team Nick But ... I'm Done With 'Bachelor'

Former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman is done with reality TV dating, although she sure seems invested in Nick Viall's love life.

Viall and Andi have history ... he was a finalist when she was the 'Bachelorette.' Maybe she's having buyer's remorse by picking Josh Murray -- that relationship went down in flames -- because she seems to have a soft spot for the runner-up.

