Andy Cohen The World is Crazy Don't Vilify Muslims

EXCLUSIVE

Andy Cohen has a despairing view of our world ... especially after the vandalism at a Jewish cemetery.

Andy was at LAX Wednesday and expressed his disgust at the latest anti-Semitic act, but took solace in the fact a Muslim group stepped up to repair the damage at the gravesites in St. Louis.

The incident hit close to home for Cohen -- several of his relatives, including his great great grandparents, are buried there.