Andy Cohen has a despairing view of our world ... especially after the vandalism at a Jewish cemetery.
Andy was at LAX Wednesday and expressed his disgust at the latest anti-Semitic act, but took solace in the fact a Muslim group stepped up to repair the damage at the gravesites in St. Louis.
The incident hit close to home for Cohen -- several of his relatives, including his great great grandparents, are buried there.
Tonight's JACKHOLE of the Day #WWHL #JCC pic.twitter.com/Q0NZCTdZXZ— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 21, 2017