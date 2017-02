Brooke Hogan BEST WrestleMania Moment Ever? (Hint: Involves My Dad)

EXCLUSIVE

Stone Cold's bloody face? Ultimate Warrior BEATING Hulk Hogan? Virgil finally getting revenge on the Million Dollar Man??

So many great WrestleMania moments ... but Brooke Hogan says NOTHING holds a candle to her father's greatest 'Mania feat -- the slam that shocked the world in 1987.

You know the one ... Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant.

Brooke wanted to send a little reminder to The New Day (the guys hosting WrestleMania 33) -- aim high ... but good luck topping this.