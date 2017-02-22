Lisa Marie Presley My Ex Needs to Get a J-O-B

Lisa Marie Presley and estranged husband Michael Lockwood squared off in court Wednesday, where Lisa Marie's lawyer threw down the gauntlet, telling Michael the gravy train has left the station and he needs to get himself a job.

The former couple was fighting over technical stuff, but at one point Lisa Marie's lawyer, Mark Gross, addressed Michael's demand for $40k a month in spousal support. Gross said the time has come for Michael to apply for jobs ... like working in a guitar shop or giving music lessons.

The couple's 8-year-old twins are now living with the grandma, Priscilla Presley, while DCFS investigates troubling images found on Michael's computer.