Adrien Broner I'm Sober Now ... But I Still Turn Up!!

Adrien Broner is high ... off life, telling TMZ Sports he's a responsible partier now ... "I don't drink no more."

We talked to Broner on his way out of Hollywood hot spot Le Jardin ... and as AB says, "y'all usually used to me coming out the club stumbling, but I don't drink no more. I'm sober. I'm partying sober."

It's good to see ... Broner's had his share of alcohol related drama in the past, including showing up to court drunk last year and a DUI in 2015.

But things seem to be lookin' up for the former boxing champ ... he won a fight last weekend, and he's sober.

FYI -- we also talked about Floyd Mayweather's birthday and Chris Brown fighting Soulja Boy.