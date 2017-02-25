Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Arrested for Public Intox, Running From Cops

Breaking News

Oklahoma standout and Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield was arrested after allegedly yelling profanities, "caused a scene" and running from cops after an altercation.

According to the police report, Mayfield was in Arkansas early Saturday when the incident happened. An officer was waved down to take an assault and battery report and asked Mayfield -- who had allegedly been trying to break up the altercation -- to stay so he could give a statement. Reports say that's when Mayfield went nuts, cussing and making a scene.

The report says Mayfield had slurred speech, trouble walking and was covered in food. Mayfield allegedly sprinted away from the officer and once tackled, refused to cooperate.

The QB and Heisman hopeful was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

A statement from the school says, "We are aware of the matter and are learning the details."