NHL's Henrik Lundqvist Praises James Dolan ... He's Been GREAT to Me (Video)

NHL's Henrik Lundqvist Praises James Dolan ... He's Been GREAT to Me

EXCLUSIVE

Finally, some good news for James Dolan ... one of his most famous players is coming to his defense -- saying he's the BEST owner he's ever had.

Remember, Dolan doesn't just own the Knicks -- he also owns the NY Rangers ... so when we saw goalie Henrik Lundqvist out in NYC, we had to ask where he stood in the Charles Oakley drama.

Lundqvist made it very clear he's got Dolan's back -- saying, "He's been the best owner to us ever since I came here 12 years ago."

He added, "Only good things to say about him."