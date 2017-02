Best Picture Screwup Faces in Oscars Crowd Say It All

It took more than 2 minutes for the crowd at the Oscars to realize "La La Land" did NOT win Best Picture, and the looks on their faces in the moment speak volumes.

Take a look at the instant everyone noticed Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and/or Oscars producers screwed the pooch by announcing the wrong Best Pic winner.

Embarrassment, confusion, horror ... it's all here in these close-up shots.