89th Oscars Warren Says 'It Wasn't Me' At Governors Ball

Warren Beatty brought proof to the Governors Ball HE didn't screw up the Oscars ... but the proof fell a tad short.

Warren hobnobbed with a slew of stars, envelope in hand, showing everyone the envelope he was given was for Best Actress. Thing is ... had he looked, it would have been apparent from the get-go.

Check out all the stars. Looks like a fun party ... except for the folks from "La La Land."