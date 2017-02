Urijah Faber Sucks at Golf (Update: Redemption Shot)

Great at striking faces ... terrible at striking golf balls.

Here's UFC legend Urijah Faber smackin' some balls around with Cody Garbrandt at Topgolf in Vegas ... proving he's not exactly Tiger Woods.

Don't worry ... after WHIFFING his first shot, Faber redeems himself.

Still better than Alex Ovechkin's first shots ... and that guy swings for a living!