Hayden Panettiere To Olympian: Hell Yeah I'd Play You In A Movie (VIDEO)

Hayden Panettiere To Olympian I'm Down To Play You In Movie! ... Gimme A Call!!

How do you make a dream come true for someone who's already won 4 Olympic gold medals?

"Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere might've just found a way ... telling TMZ Sports she'd totally bring Olympic champion Laura Kenny's life to screen in a biopic.

Kenny, a British track cyclist who's won four Olympic gold medals and a staggering SEVEN world championships, recently said she'd want Hayden to play her in a movie about her life.

We got Panettiere out at LAX, and asked her if she has any interest in the part and she gave the most promising answer you're gonna get from a Hollywood star ... "Tell her to call me."

BTW -- it's worth watching this video if for no other reason than to see Hayden try to carry the kid she has with Wladimir Klitschko. Daddy's a giant and baby's growing fast.