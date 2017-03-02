Rashad Jennings Says He Called Emmitt Smith For Dancing Advice (VIDEO)

Rashad Jennings I Got A Secret Weapon For 'Dancing' ... EMMITT SMITH!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Simone Biles, Mr. T and Nancy Kerrigan better watch out (actually, Nancy should be watching out at all times) 'cause NFL player Rashad Jennings has a secret weapon to win 'DWTS' ... EMMITT SMITH!!

We got Rashad out in NYC and asked how he was preparing for his big chance as part of the new season ... and that's when he told us he actively picked the brain of Smith, a former winner.

It makes sense Jennings would be taking his dancing so seriously. When we got him a while back he told us being on the show was actually one of his dreams.

Still though, a Cowboy helping a guy most known as a Giant? Seems weird, right?