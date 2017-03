Gabby Douglas Compete on 'Dancing'?? I Wanna Be a Judge!

Gabby Douglas in full BOSS MODE -- telling TMZ Sports she doesn't want to follow the typical celebrity path and compete on "Dancing with the Stars" ... she wants to be a JUDGE!

The U.S. Olympic legend was at LAX when we asked about fellow gymnast Simone Biles entering the ballroom this season ... and that's when Gabby told us she'd rather dish out scores than take them.

