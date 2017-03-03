College Football RB Denies Rape Claims ... Accuser Is LYING!

The college football running back accused of raping a female athletic trainer says the allegations are heinous and false ... and vows to fight the case with every possible resource.

As we previously reported, 21-year-old Kishawn Holmes -- reportedly considered one of the best junior college running backs in the country -- was arrested for rape on Feb. 22. It's the 2nd time he's been arrested for rape.

We spoke with Kishawn's father who says BOTH allegations are untrue -- saying, "We sat back 3 years ago and watched this nightmare unfold before and remained quiet. This time enough is enough."

"We are prepared to fight to the fullest extent to protect his promising future by any means necessary. Kishawn is very talented, loving, and caring. He's a stand up guy and very non-confrontational."

Kishawn's father says his legal team already has several witnesses to back up Kishawn's side of the story. Holmes says the accuser was infatuated with the RB "because of his status on the team."

Kishawn's father adds strongly, "THE TRUTH SHALL PREVAIL."