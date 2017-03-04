NFL's Joe Thomas Christian McCaffrey's Bench Press Is Pitiful ... But He's Still a Stud

EXCLUSIVE

10 reps on the bench press is bad ... REALLY BAD ... so says Cleveland Browns stud lineman Joe Thomas who says Christian McCaffrey needs to hit the weight room HARD.

We just spoke with Joe about the NFL combine -- and asked the 10-time Pro Bowler if Christian's poor strength showing will affect his draft stock.

"As we all know, there's no bench press on the football field," Thomas said ... "For the most part, your film from every Saturday in the Fall is what should matter."

Thomas also reveals the one question rookies MUST NOT GET WRONG at the combine -- and it's actually pretty hilarious.

Plus, Joe also tells us about BBQ joint, Mission BBQ, and how it's taking over! Who's hungry?